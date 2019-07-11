Bird Brains

To Jean Denis (Letters, 7/3): I will commiserate with you about feeding our beautiful wildlife. I have seen people stand right by the educational signs in Alton Baker Park and throw Doritos or bread cubes to the birds! I want to wring their necks, but then I know that they think it’s just great to share their bad food choices with animals (and to vocally defend their right).

It’s an idiot’s way of “bonding” with nature, I guess.

Solution : Plaster the parks and fishing areas with bright simple signage: BIRDS DON’T EAT PEOPLE FOOD! PERIOD!

Education starts in schools with the kids. If their teachers don’t bring this subject up, it’s a sure thing their clueless Wonder-Bread parents won’t either.

Annie Kayner

Eugene